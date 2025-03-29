Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Buzzi Stock Performance

Shares of BZZUY stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.80. 672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.21. Buzzi has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $29.49.

About Buzzi

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

