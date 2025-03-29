Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Buzzi Stock Performance
Shares of BZZUY stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.80. 672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.21. Buzzi has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $29.49.
About Buzzi
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Buzzi
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What is a support level?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.