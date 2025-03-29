Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.54 and traded as high as $18.00. Burnham shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 5,597 shares trading hands.

Burnham Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $60.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3,191.78, a current ratio of 3,193.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average of $14.58.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.10 million for the quarter. Burnham had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.84%.

Burnham Announces Dividend

About Burnham

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Burnham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.22%.

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; radiators; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets, including units for the manufactured housing industry.

