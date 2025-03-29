Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,447 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,471,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $596,140,000 after acquiring an additional 141,915 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $649,000. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 57.4% in the third quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.85.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $357.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.66%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

