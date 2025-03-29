Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $29.95 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $29,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% in the third quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $149.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.51 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.17.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

