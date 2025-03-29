Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $172.83 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,459,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,821 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 0.16% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $172,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $76.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.65 and its 200-day moving average is $74.42. The company has a market cap of $128.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $68.74 and a 52-week high of $78.95.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

