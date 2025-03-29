Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,028.6% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total transaction of $5,259,037.11. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,355,220.52. This represents a 29.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 95,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $22,590,921.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,973,188.84. This represents a 36.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,754 shares of company stock valued at $29,397,793. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR stock opened at $237.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 1.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.30 and a 52-week high of $246.58.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.