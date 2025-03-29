BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.90.

BBIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $35.11 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,148 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total value of $149,991.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,098.24. This trade represents a 3.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 326,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $11,864,362.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,371,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,932,279.35. This trade represents a 5.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,654,739 shares of company stock worth $325,937,151. Company insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,076,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,800,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Further Reading

