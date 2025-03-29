BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.41, but opened at $3.49. BRF shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 168,430 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded BRF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

BRF Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.11). BRF had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BRF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,682,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,268,000 after buying an additional 1,096,016 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of BRF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,975,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after buying an additional 687,243 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in BRF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,454,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,890 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,258,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in BRF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,217,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 91,268 shares during the period. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

Further Reading

