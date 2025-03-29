Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €62.02 ($67.41) and last traded at €62.34 ($67.76). 234,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €62.76 ($68.22).

Brenntag Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €62.60 and a 200-day moving average of €61.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

