Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $158.0-$159.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.44 million. Braze also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.310-0.350 EPS.
Braze Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $37.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.98. Braze has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $48.33.
Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Braze had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Braze will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Transactions at Braze
In other Braze news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,551.97. The trade was a 8.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $472,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 189,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,134.40. This represents a 5.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,470 shares of company stock worth $3,841,921 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.
About Braze
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
