Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), with a volume of 800030 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Botswana Diamonds Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.20.

Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Botswana Diamonds had a negative net margin of 2,389.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%.

Botswana Diamonds Company Profile

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.

