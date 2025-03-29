Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 9.73%.

Boston Omaha Stock Performance

BOC stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. Boston Omaha has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boston Omaha

In other Boston Omaha news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 7,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $77,877.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,703,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,492,649.01. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,805 shares of company stock worth $1,225,778. Insiders own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.