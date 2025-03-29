Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,384 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.32% of Boise Cascade worth $14,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,113,000 after buying an additional 18,933 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,597.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 126,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,907,000 after acquiring an additional 119,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

NYSE BCC opened at $98.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.67. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $95.33 and a 52-week high of $155.42.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $57,047.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,292.84. This represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $450,945.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,810,585.46. The trade was a 10.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.50.

About Boise Cascade

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

See Also

