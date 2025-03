BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (TSE:ZWE) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (TSE:ZWE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$21.11 and last traded at C$21.17. 101,515 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 189% from the average session volume of 35,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.34.

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.63.

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ETF seeks to provide exposure to the performance of a portfolio of dividend paying European companies to generate income and to provide long-term capital appreciation, while mitigating downside risk through the use of covered call options. The ETF will invest in or use derivative instruments to seek to hedge foreign currency exposure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.