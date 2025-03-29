BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,421 shares during the quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 676,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 207,154 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,045,000 after purchasing an additional 25,055 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Down 15.7 %

Shares of CALF opened at $37.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.21. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $49.59.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

