BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 79.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,719,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $100.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.73. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.30 and a twelve month high of $101.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2289 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

