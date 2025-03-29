BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,878 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 55,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 43,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 18,122 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $46.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average is $43.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

