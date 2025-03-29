BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,820 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF comprises about 1.4% of BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDVY. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $381,301,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,935,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,772 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,719,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,398,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,702,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,873,000 after purchasing an additional 610,079 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

SDVY stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a one year low of $32.22 and a one year high of $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.51.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1576 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

