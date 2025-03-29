Blue Chip Stocks To Follow Now – March 26th

Karman, RF Industries, and NetSol Technologies are the three Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of well-established companies known for their financial stability, consistent earnings, and reliable dividend payments. These companies typically have large market capitalizations and a strong reputation in their industries, making them a popular choice for risk-averse investors seeking long-term growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of KRMN traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.77. 266,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,745. Karman has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $38.58.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

RF Industries stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.81. The stock had a trading volume of 15,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,057. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $51.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.09.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NTWK traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.40. 1,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 million, a P/E ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 1.01. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.72.

