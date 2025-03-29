Blair William & Co. IL Trims Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.06% of Vulcan Materials worth $19,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 29,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 98,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,401,000 after purchasing an additional 43,004 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $232.90 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $215.08 and a 12-month high of $298.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 28.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.