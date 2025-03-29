Blair William & Co. IL Trims Position in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,220,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442,782 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 1.64% of Portillo’s worth $11,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Portillo’s by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Portillo’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Portillo’s stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.80. Portillo’s Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PTLO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

