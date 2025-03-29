Blair William & Co. IL Increases Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.05% of Gartner worth $20,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Gartner by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,662,000 after buying an additional 9,210 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Gartner by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Gartner by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 62,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $536.63.

IT opened at $418.57 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $409.50 and a 1 year high of $584.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $494.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total transaction of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,855.79. This represents a 42.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total value of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,932.09. This trade represents a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

