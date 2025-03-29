Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,012 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.86% of Compass Diversified worth $14,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CODI. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 220,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 22,792 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 296.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 79,086 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 95,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 218,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 69,525 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley upgraded Compass Diversified to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

NYSE CODI opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $24.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 208.33%.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

