Blair William & Co. IL Buys 5,262 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $13,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $172.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.16. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $159.39 and a 52 week high of $207.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

