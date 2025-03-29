Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 4,095 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Chubb were worth $16,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 56.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.00.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,297,652.88. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total transaction of $7,498,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,321,922.75. This represents a 4.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $296.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $118.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $238.85 and a one year high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.02%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

