BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 84.3% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BYM opened at $10.74 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average of $11.37.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.