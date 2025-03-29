BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 84.3% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BYM opened at $10.74 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average of $11.37.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYM. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 641,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 159,220 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 421.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 108,173 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $688,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $577,000.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.