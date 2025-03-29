Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGIFree Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of BGI stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.28. Birks Group has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $3.49.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, pearls, and giftware.

