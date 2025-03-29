BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,300 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the February 28th total of 330,500 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $80.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised BioXcel Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $112.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Institutional Trading of BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Down 8.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 203.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48,336 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33,161 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,922 shares during the period. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 138,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,807. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $49.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.89.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.36) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -24.39 EPS for the current year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Featured Stories

