Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of TransMedics Group worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMDX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,635,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,700,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,938,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 371,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,176,000 after acquiring an additional 220,804 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,861,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 361,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after purchasing an additional 32,605 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of TMDX opened at $68.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.96 and a beta of 2.12. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $116.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TransMedics Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TransMedics Group

About TransMedics Group

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.