Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $858,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 151,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLT opened at $90.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.51 and a 200 day moving average of $91.41. The company has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $101.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2898 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

