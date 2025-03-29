Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SOXX. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $188.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $187.44 and a 12-month high of $267.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.36.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2611 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

