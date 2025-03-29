Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.73, but opened at $9.25. Bicycle Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 238,478 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCYC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $620.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 450.64%. The business’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, COO Alistair Milnes sold 4,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $64,504.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,201.16. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Travis Alvin Thompson sold 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $40,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,190. The trade was a 7.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,677 shares of company stock valued at $392,413 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 10,885,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,397 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 406.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,554,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,769,000 after buying an additional 3,655,101 shares in the last quarter. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. now owns 3,452,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,333,000 after buying an additional 1,112,369 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,087,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after acquiring an additional 37,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $7,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

