Bhagwan Marine Ltd (ASX:BWN) Insider Lauri (Loui) Kannikoski Acquires 590,000 Shares of Stock

Bhagwan Marine Ltd (ASX:BWN – Get Free Report) insider Lauri (Loui) Kannikoski bought 590,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.51 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of A$300,310.00 ($188,874.21).
Bhagwan Marine Stock Performance
Bhagwan Marine Company Profile
Bhagwan Marine Limited owns and operates marine vessel for oil and gas, subsea, port, civil construction, renewables, and defense industries in Australia. It offers vessels and services to support exploration, development, and production activities to offshore oil and gas industry; harbor towage, survey support, geotechnical support, and infrastructure maintenance services; construction of bridges, ports, jetties, and other marine infrastructure; anchor handling tug supply vessels; and geophysical, surveying, and civil engineering services.
