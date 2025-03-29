BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP) Short Interest Update

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:BANFP traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.03. 273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.86.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

