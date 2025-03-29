Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Trading Up 18.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) traded up 18.2% on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 413,162,344 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 561% from the average session volume of 62,507,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Trading Up 18.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.03. The firm has a market cap of £4.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -496.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79.

Bezant Resources Company Profile

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

