Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Lowers Stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,253,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,954 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned 4.46% of BRP worth $165,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,259,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in BRP by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 731,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,461,000 after buying an additional 214,626 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in BRP by 699.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 66,627 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in BRP by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after buying an additional 48,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,355,000 after acquiring an additional 19,874 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of BRP in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.40.

BRP Stock Down 4.1 %

DOOO stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. BRP Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.05 and a 52 week high of $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.56.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 61.20% and a net margin of 2.29%. On average, research analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1508 per share. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

