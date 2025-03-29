Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. trimmed its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 29.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,258,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the third quarter valued at about $2,086,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SNN opened at $28.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.99. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNN. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

