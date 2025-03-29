Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Has $32.05 Million Position in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lessened its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,134,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,680 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned about 1.06% of Triple Flag Precious Metals worth $32,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,761,000 after acquiring an additional 333,574 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 18.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,595,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,838,000 after buying an additional 242,906 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,696,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $8,281,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 533,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFPM opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -176.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.74. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

