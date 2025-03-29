Best Renewable Energy Stocks To Consider – March 28th

Southern, Quanta Services, Rockwell Automation, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Bank of New York Mellon, CMS Energy, and WEC Energy Group are the seven Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of companies that produce or invest in energy derived from naturally replenishing resources such as wind, solar, and hydroelectric power. These stocks allow investors to participate in the financial growth of the renewable energy sector while supporting environmentally sustainable and increasingly vital energy solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Southern stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,870,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,787. Southern has a twelve month low of $67.53 and a twelve month high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $99.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.26.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of PWR traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,591. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $227.11 and a 1 year high of $365.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.73 and a 200 day moving average of $304.34.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $8.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,555. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $242.81 and a 52-week high of $308.70. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.51 and its 200 day moving average is $278.65.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of PBR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,289,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,716,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $92.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.94. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $17.44.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.62. The company had a trading volume of 962,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,927. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $52.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.35 and its 200-day moving average is $79.42.

CMS Energy (CMS)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $74.37. 1,054,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,223,895. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $75.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.23. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.35.

WEC Energy Group (WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

NYSE:WEC traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.67. The stock had a trading volume of 674,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,967. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.42 and its 200 day moving average is $98.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.43. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $110.19.

