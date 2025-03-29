Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 26th

Super Micro Computer, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Arista Networks, Accenture, Tempus AI, and QUALCOMM are the seven Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks refer to shares in companies that develop, deploy, or heavily rely on artificial intelligence technologies. These companies, ranging from established tech giants to innovative startups, use AI to drive improvements in efficiency, product innovation, and competitive advantage across various industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

SMCI traded down $2.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,386,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,998,918. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.83. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.21. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $110.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE CRM traded down $6.72 on Wednesday, reaching $281.89. 2,132,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,367,527. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $312.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

ServiceNow stock traded down $19.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $841.48. The company had a trading volume of 546,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,503. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $964.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $985.75. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market cap of $173.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

NYSE ANET traded down $5.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,637,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,549,620. The company has a market capitalization of $102.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.98. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $133.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 1 year low of $278.69 and a 1 year high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Tempus AI stock traded down $3.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,909,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,147,582. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Tempus AI has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $91.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEM

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.47. 1,108,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,191,730. The company has a market cap of $175.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $149.43 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Featured Articles