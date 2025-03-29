Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Shares Down 13.6% – Time to Sell?

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) shares fell 13.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $126.13 and last traded at $126.13. 671 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.98.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.43 and a 200 day moving average of $135.97.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

