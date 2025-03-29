Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Paysign in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Paysign Trading Down 0.9 %

Paysign stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22. Paysign has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.59.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 million. Paysign had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 30.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paysign will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $176,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,075,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,229,310.54. This trade represents a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 227,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $697,147.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,631,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,290,123.34. This trade represents a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 695,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,106,810. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Paysign by 257.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 32,245 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Paysign by 327.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 36,071 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paysign by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 121,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Paysign by 164.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 39,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Paysign by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Paysign Company Profile

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

