Barclays Cuts Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $105.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.94.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $108.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.47. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $96.62 and a 1-year high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

