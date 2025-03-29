Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT) Short Interest Up 148.4% in March

Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANTGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, an increase of 148.4% from the February 28th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,451,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Bantec stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. 848,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,873,867. Bantec has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

Bantec, Inc supplies spare and replacement parts to Federal Government agencies, U.S. military prime contractors, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides drones, drone accessories, accident reconstruction software, drone training, drone services, counter-drone technology, certificates of authorization, and waivers.

