Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Banco Comercial Português Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BPCGY remained flat at $6.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Banco Comercial Português has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Comercial Português to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.
About Banco Comercial Português
Banco Comercial Português, SA, a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments.
