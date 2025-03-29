BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Short Interest Up 226.5% in March

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 897,300 shares, an increase of 226.5% from the February 28th total of 274,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BAE Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAESY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in BAE Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 55,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in BAE Systems by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 56,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BAE Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 113,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on BAESY shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BAE Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

BAE Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $82.71 on Friday. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $89.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.03.

BAE Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.0442 dividend. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

