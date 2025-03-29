Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Holdings Boosted by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $60.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.79. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $55.65 and a 52 week high of $66.31.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

