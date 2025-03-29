Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Trading Up 27.3% – Here’s What Happened

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 27.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 387,915 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 362% from the average session volume of 83,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Avanti Helium Trading Down 3.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Avanti Helium Company Profile

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 70,140 acres located in the Southern Alberta and Northwestern Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.

