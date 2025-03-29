Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Short Interest Down 65.9% in March

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,700 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the February 28th total of 577,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,470,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Auxly Cannabis Group Trading Down 4.7 %

OTCMKTS CBWTF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.06. 899,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,493. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. The firm has a market cap of $74.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile

Read More

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. The company offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, infused pre-rolls, pre-rolled, vape pens, milled and dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, and topicals under the KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, Foray, and Parcel brand names.

