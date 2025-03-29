Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Short Interest Down 65.9% in March

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,700 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the February 28th total of 577,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,470,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Auxly Cannabis Group Trading Down 4.7 %
OTCMKTS CBWTF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.06. 899,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,493. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. The firm has a market cap of $74.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.97.
Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Auxly Cannabis Group
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.