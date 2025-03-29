Ausmon Resources Limited (ASX:AOA) Insider John Wang Acquires 16,666,667 Shares

Ausmon Resources Limited (ASX:AOA – Get Free Report) insider John Wang bought 16,666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,333.33 ($20,964.36).
Ausmon Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.16.
Ausmon Resources Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ausmon Resources
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Ausmon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ausmon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.